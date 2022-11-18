Priyanka Chopra says actors are given ‘extra credit’ while ‘they do nothing’: Here's why

Priyanka Chopra has recently elaborated on how actors are given “too much credit” than others involved in the movie-making process.



PeeCee, who has made her name in both Bollywood and Hollywood, was in conversation with Janice Sequeira, where she was questioned about working with the “biggest names in the world”.

To this, the former Miss World responded, “This doesn't have to do with just working with the best in the business in the States. Even when I was working in Bollywood, working with the best filmmakers taught me how to be the best actor.”

The Quantico star declared, “We give too much credit to actors; actors do nothing, by the way. We really don't. I've always said this. Actors do nothing.”

Reflecting on what she meant by actors do nothing, the Baywatch actress clarified, “We say out somebody else's words, we are working on a script that is written by someone else, we are lip-syncing and singing songs that are in someone else's voice. We're dancing steps that are choreographed by somebody else.”

“We are doing marketing, where questions are asked by somebody else. We are dressed by somebody; hair and makeup are done by somebody. So, what am I doing?” remarked the 40-year-old.



PeeCee pointed out that as an actor, their job is to “infuse life into a script”, stating, “My job only comes in between action and cut. Those 30 seconds of a scene, is where I come in. And then when I talk about the movie etc. So, I have a very limited role.”

Nevertheless, she added, “It takes a village to make the actors who they are.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress will be next seen in upcoming Hollywood movies including Citadel, It’s All Coming Back To Me and the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa.