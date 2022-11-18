 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana shares how he deals with vertigo while at work

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Ayushmann Khurranas film An Action Hero is set to release on December 2
Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'An Action Hero' is set to release on December 2

Recently at an event, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he has been experiencing vertigo while shooting for films, also shares how he deals with the same.

His upcoming film An Action Hero required lots of stunts where he faced difficulty in performing. He revealed that he had to undergo medications to overcome the illness.

Ayushmann revealed: “I had vertigo six years back and my forthcoming film demanded me to jump from high-rise buildings. Though there are harness cables for protection, you still feel anything can happen as you fall down at a great speed. It's a little nerve-wracking.”

The Dream Girl actor also shared the ways he had himself to overcome vertigo. He added: “At first, medication is of the utmost importance, because once you get up, your head starts spinning. And especially in a profession like what we are today, where the script demands us to jump from a tall building, I think meditation helps a lot.”

“If you are really calm inside, then this helps a lot. This is curable; it keeps on coming and going. Inner power is something that people should imply, added Khurrana.”

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film An Action Hero is all set to release in theatres on December 2. He further has Dream Girl 2 lined up next alongside Ananya Panday, reports IndiaToday. 

More From Showbiz:

Hasan Raheem lights up the Times Square

Hasan Raheem lights up the Times Square

Pankaj Tripathi all set to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic

Pankaj Tripathi all set to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan officially engaged to Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan officially engaged to Nupur Shikhare
Malala Yousufzai calls Joyland ‘A love letter to Pakistan’

Malala Yousufzai calls Joyland ‘A love letter to Pakistan’

'RRR' makers share memorable picture of SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR

'RRR' makers share memorable picture of SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR
Suniel Shetty reacts to sudden deaths in gym: 'The problem lies in the supplements'

Suniel Shetty reacts to sudden deaths in gym: 'The problem lies in the supplements'
Karan Johar praises director Bilal Lashari for 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Karan Johar praises director Bilal Lashari for 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
Vicky Kaushal calls wife Katrina Kaif 'a scientist'

Vicky Kaushal calls wife Katrina Kaif 'a scientist'
Ayushmann Khurrana explains the failure of his last three films: 'India is a homophobic'

Ayushmann Khurrana explains the failure of his last three films: 'India is a homophobic'
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's first look from upcoming romantic film leaked: See photos

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's first look from upcoming romantic film leaked: See photos
Maria B extols Punjab government over Joyland’s ban: Deets inside

Maria B extols Punjab government over Joyland’s ban: Deets inside
Feroze Khan extends support to Maria B on #BanJoyland movement

Feroze Khan extends support to Maria B on #BanJoyland movement