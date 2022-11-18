 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Quentin Tarantino’s next film will be his last: 'Time to Wrap Up the Show'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Quentin Tarantino is ready to wrap up his directorial career as he has confirmed that his next film will be his last.

In a new interview with CNN's Chris Wallace, the longtime filmmaker confirmed that his next movie would be his last, after directing nine standalone films over the past three decades.

"I've been doing it for a long time; I've been doing it for 30 years. And it's time to wrap up the show," said Tarantino, 59. "I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."

Tarantino kicked off his big-screen directorial career with 1992's Reservoir Dogs, and most recently steered the ship on 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He has won two Academy Awards for screenwriting: for 1994's Pulp Fiction and 2012's Django Unchained, both of which he also directed.

The remainder of his directed standalone features includes Jackie Brown (1997), Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003), Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004), Inglourious Basterds (2009), and The Hateful Eight (2015).

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana brother praises Matthew Perry book, ‘beyond brave’

Princess Diana brother praises Matthew Perry book, ‘beyond brave’
Priyanka Chopra says actors are given ‘extra credit’ while ‘they do nothing’: Here's why

Priyanka Chopra says actors are given ‘extra credit’ while ‘they do nothing’: Here's why
Grey’s Anatomy Ellen Pompeo 'thanked' her fans as she takes an exit from the show

Grey’s Anatomy Ellen Pompeo 'thanked' her fans as she takes an exit from the show
Pregnant Blake Lively honours husband Ryan Reynolds in a moving speech at Cinematheque Awards

Pregnant Blake Lively honours husband Ryan Reynolds in a moving speech at Cinematheque Awards
John Stamos supports Lori Loughlin in college admissions scandal: 'She went to f***ing jail'

John Stamos supports Lori Loughlin in college admissions scandal: 'She went to f***ing jail'
Bradley Cooper signs with Steven Spielberg to play classic hero Frank Bullitt in the original movie

Bradley Cooper signs with Steven Spielberg to play classic hero Frank Bullitt in the original movie
Martha Stewart gushes over Brad Pitt in her latest interview:’ He Is So Cute'

Martha Stewart gushes over Brad Pitt in her latest interview:’ He Is So Cute'
Ryan Reynolds opens up about his children’s professional future

Ryan Reynolds opens up about his children’s professional future
Maisie Smith appears DOWNCAST after sparking outrage for breaking driving rules

Maisie Smith appears DOWNCAST after sparking outrage for breaking driving rules
Prince William will be cheering for both Wales and England in World Cup

Prince William will be cheering for both Wales and England in World Cup
Lily-Rose Depp trolled for denying ‘privilege’ of having famous parents

Lily-Rose Depp trolled for denying ‘privilege’ of having famous parents

Meghan Markle doesn’t sound ‘authentic’ on Archetypes podcast, royal commentator

Meghan Markle doesn’t sound ‘authentic’ on Archetypes podcast, royal commentator