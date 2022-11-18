Quentin Tarantino’s next film will be his last: 'Time to Wrap Up the Show'

Quentin Tarantino is ready to wrap up his directorial career as he has confirmed that his next film will be his last.

In a new interview with CNN's Chris Wallace, the longtime filmmaker confirmed that his next movie would be his last, after directing nine standalone films over the past three decades.

"I've been doing it for a long time; I've been doing it for 30 years. And it's time to wrap up the show," said Tarantino, 59. "I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."

Tarantino kicked off his big-screen directorial career with 1992's Reservoir Dogs, and most recently steered the ship on 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He has won two Academy Awards for screenwriting: for 1994's Pulp Fiction and 2012's Django Unchained, both of which he also directed.

The remainder of his directed standalone features includes Jackie Brown (1997), Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003), Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004), Inglourious Basterds (2009), and The Hateful Eight (2015).