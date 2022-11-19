 
Saturday Nov 19 2022
Web Desk

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde were broken up at 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere: Fans

Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde break up might have happened during the release of Don't Worry Darling.

The couple, who kept their distance during the premier of their movie, sparked break up rumours.

Snubbing the tense air, a source close to the couple at the time told Hollywood Life that Styles and Wilde were “trying to keep the focus on the movie.”

“They intentionally decided to keep the focus off their relationship by not walking the carpet together because they don’t want to distract any more from the movie,” the insider added referring to speculations of Wilde’s fall-out with Florence Pugh.

Two months later, the news of their split has hit the internet and fans are wondering if the couple was already divorced during the release of their film.

"Were they broken up at the premiere?" asked one fan on the internet.

"Now we know why they were walking separately," another added.

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple exclusively tells Page Six: “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.”

