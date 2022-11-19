 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Aaron Carter's fiancée blames his manager for ‘using’ late star: ‘He used him in life’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Aaron Carter’s former fiancée, Melanie Martin made some serious allegations about the late star’s manager Taylor Helgeson as she accused him of 'enabling, overworking and using him in an Instagram post.

The singer was found dead in his bathtub in his home in Lancaster, California on November 5 aged 34 - with his manager Taylor Helgeson giving a series of interviews about the star's final words to him and his condition in his last days.

Martin, 35, who is the mother of Carter's only son Prince, one, took to Instagram on Friday to claim Helgeson 'had a hand in Aaron's relapse' and pushed him to go back on tour as he battled addiction.

Soon after, Helgeson issued a statement refuting 'both [Martin's actions and false statements' while claiming Carter had distanced himself from Martin prior to his death.

Former child star Carter spent his life blighted by drug addiction. It was reported law enforcement found prescription pills and cans of compressed air in the bathroom where he died. He claimed he was nearly five years sober before his death.

Sharing a screenshot of an article in which Helgeson spoke about Carter, Martin wrote: 'I haven't spoke out but I feel the need to now. This man did nothing to help Aaron. He enabled him so much.

'All he did was put a wedge between Aaron and I for the party to start. I was even thrown off the tour bus by this man!!

'He tried to take over and brought him things that should have NEVER been brought to anyone. Let alone an addict.

'I struggled with trying to keep a romantic and family relationship and a business relationship because I tried to keep enablers away

'He overworked him when he was not well. He used him in life and now he's still getting paid for interviews!

'This man wanted to get Aaron's career back but this wasn't the time to do so. Aaron needed help and needed rehab to be sober before he could revive his career.

'I am sick of people coming out of the woodwork now with false narratives to look like the hero.'

This comes as Helgeson, who worked with Carter for eight months, told Page Six how cyber-bullying 'really affected' the star. 


More From Entertainment:

Prince William refuses to back a winner for I'm A Celeb

Prince William refuses to back a winner for I'm A Celeb
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forcing ‘giant headaches’ with rewrite calls

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forcing ‘giant headaches’ with rewrite calls
Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘all new platforms’

Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘all new platforms’
Adele fans rave about her Vegas show as opening night finally arrives

Adele fans rave about her Vegas show as opening night finally arrives
Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after confirming Pete Davidson's romance

Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after confirming Pete Davidson's romance
Madonna spends $100,000 on cosmetic procedures, says surgeon

Madonna spends $100,000 on cosmetic procedures, says surgeon

Kim Kardashian accused of being ‘insecure’ of ex Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski relationship

Kim Kardashian accused of being ‘insecure’ of ex Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski relationship
Dominic West suggests to feature Charles’ breakdance moment in ‘The Crown’

Dominic West suggests to feature Charles’ breakdance moment in ‘The Crown’
Adele may leave music after Las Vegas residency: ‘Her heart just isn’t in it’

Adele may leave music after Las Vegas residency: ‘Her heart just isn’t in it’
Who will perform at opening ceremony of Qatar World Cup?

Who will perform at opening ceremony of Qatar World Cup?
Nick Cannon 'validates his masculinity' as he continues to expand his family

Nick Cannon 'validates his masculinity' as he continues to expand his family
Emily Ratajkowski reacts to Kim Kardashian pictures amid Pete Davidson romance

Emily Ratajkowski reacts to Kim Kardashian pictures amid Pete Davidson romance