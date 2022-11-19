 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton set to receive another honour

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Kate Middleton set to receive another honour

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly set to receive another patronage, previously held by late Queen Elizabeth.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the Princess of Wales is set to become the Patron of the Welsh Football Association, days after Prince William received criticism from Welsh actor Michael Sheen for supporting England in the World Cup in Qatar.

As per report, a source told The Express: 'It's being discussed as part of a much bigger review of royal patronages.'

Actor Michael Sheen tweeted Tuesday: "He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as Pres of FA his role makes visit understandable -- but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate?"

Kate Middleton also became the patron of the England Ruby Union and Rugby League in February.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Andre copies Katie Price in stunning pouty selfie

Princess Andre copies Katie Price in stunning pouty selfie
Prince William refuses to back a winner for I'm A Celeb

Prince William refuses to back a winner for I'm A Celeb
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forcing ‘giant headaches’ with rewrite calls

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forcing ‘giant headaches’ with rewrite calls
Aaron Carter's fiancée blames his manager for ‘using’ late star: ‘He used him in life’

Aaron Carter's fiancée blames his manager for ‘using’ late star: ‘He used him in life’
Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘all new platforms’

Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘all new platforms’
Adele fans rave about her Vegas show as opening night finally arrives

Adele fans rave about her Vegas show as opening night finally arrives
Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after confirming Pete Davidson's romance

Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after confirming Pete Davidson's romance
Madonna spends $100,000 on cosmetic procedures, says surgeon

Madonna spends $100,000 on cosmetic procedures, says surgeon

Kim Kardashian accused of being ‘insecure’ of ex Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski relationship

Kim Kardashian accused of being ‘insecure’ of ex Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski relationship
Dominic West suggests to feature Charles’ breakdance moment in ‘The Crown’

Dominic West suggests to feature Charles’ breakdance moment in ‘The Crown’
Adele may leave music after Las Vegas residency: ‘Her heart just isn’t in it’

Adele may leave music after Las Vegas residency: ‘Her heart just isn’t in it’
Who will perform at opening ceremony of Qatar World Cup?

Who will perform at opening ceremony of Qatar World Cup?