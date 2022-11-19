BTS V goes completely nude on social media?: Check out his astonishing story

Saturday Nov 19, 2022
BTS V posted something staggering on social media which left his fans wondering.
On November 18, BTS V sent the internet into a meltdown after posting a shocking story in which he looks like he is completely bare.
According to Koreaboo, V posted some pretty pictures while hobnobbing in Paris but there is something in the Parisian air that got V to strip his clothes as he also posted a picture of his bare back while in Paris earlier.
Along with the aesthetic shoots of Paris and pictures of his handsome face, a dark picture showed an outline of V's figure which seemed he was naked.
Although, it's more likely that he is half-naked and simply shirtless, the outlet reports.
V, the, went along to balance the risqué shot with more aesthetically pleasing pictures.
Check out ARMY's reaction: