BTS V goes completely nude on social media?: Check out his astonishing story

BTS V posted something staggering on social media which left his fans wondering.

On November 18, BTS V sent the internet into a meltdown after posting a shocking story in which he looks like he is completely bare.

According to Koreaboo, V posted some pretty pictures while hobnobbing in Paris but there is something in the Parisian air that got V to strip his clothes as he also posted a picture of his bare back while in Paris earlier.

Along with the aesthetic shoots of Paris and pictures of his handsome face, a dark picture showed an outline of V's figure which seemed he was naked.

Although, it's more likely that he is half-naked and simply shirtless, the outlet reports.

V, the, went along to balance the risqué shot with more aesthetically pleasing pictures.

Check out ARMY's reaction:



