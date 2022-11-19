 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS V goes completely nude on social media?: Check out his astonishing story

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

BTS V goes completely nude on social media?: Check out his astonishing story

BTS V posted something staggering on social media which left his fans wondering.

On November 18, BTS V sent the internet into a meltdown after posting a shocking story in which he looks like he is completely bare.

According to Koreaboo, V posted some pretty pictures while hobnobbing in Paris but there is something in the Parisian air that got V to strip his clothes as he also posted a picture of his bare back while in Paris earlier.

Along with the aesthetic shoots of Paris and pictures of his handsome face, a dark picture showed an outline of V's figure which seemed he was naked. 

BTS V goes completely nude on social media?: Check out his astonishing story

Although, it's more likely that he is half-naked and simply shirtless, the outlet reports.

V, the, went along to balance the risqué shot with more aesthetically pleasing pictures.

Check out ARMY's reaction:


More From Entertainment:

Actor Yeo Jin Goo sets the record straight about his friendship with BTS Jungkook

Actor Yeo Jin Goo sets the record straight about his friendship with BTS Jungkook
Florence Welch cancels UK tour after breaking foot

Florence Welch cancels UK tour after breaking foot
Ryan Reynolds' friendly 'fight' continues with Hugh Jackman on his musical 'Spirited'

Ryan Reynolds' friendly 'fight' continues with Hugh Jackman on his musical 'Spirited'
Kylie Jenner's ex -BFF Jordyn Woods stands out in black catsuit as she steps out in Hollywood

Kylie Jenner's ex -BFF Jordyn Woods stands out in black catsuit as she steps out in Hollywood
Aubrey O'Day seen with Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for a night out

Aubrey O'Day seen with Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for a night out
Prince William dodges question about Mike Tindall

Prince William dodges question about Mike Tindall
Pierce Brosnan sons Paris and Dylan reflect on nepotism in Hollywood

Pierce Brosnan sons Paris and Dylan reflect on nepotism in Hollywood
Ryan Reynolds on how Hugh Jackman helped him for his musical role in Spirited movie

Ryan Reynolds on how Hugh Jackman helped him for his musical role in Spirited movie
Emily Ratajkowski, as a single mother, shares a glimpse into her morning routine

Emily Ratajkowski, as a single mother, shares a glimpse into her morning routine
Richard Gere's wife Alejandra Silva posts incredibly rare photo of baby son

Richard Gere's wife Alejandra Silva posts incredibly rare photo of baby son
James Arthur’s first video with newborn daughter receives massive love

James Arthur’s first video with newborn daughter receives massive love
Kendall Jenner sets hearts racing in alluring pictures

Kendall Jenner sets hearts racing in alluring pictures