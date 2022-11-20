Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves in viral TikTok video

Kylie Jenner’s recent TikTok video has been going viral on social media as the reality star flaunted her curves while dripping in expensive diamond jewellery.

Taking to the video-sharing platform, the Kylie Cosmetic mogul captioned the post: “I’m still a mom, but these are the years that I’m supposed to be (expletive).”

Sitting on a sofa, Kylie showed off her toned legs in a pair of knee-high leather boots as she scrunched her hair in her hand.

The mum-of-two also gives a glimpse of her huge silver ear chain while her set of rings sparkled brightly.

Wearing a chic all-black outfit, featuring a skintight top and a leather skirt, Kylie looked stylish as she posed in neon green sunglasses.

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote: “I actually love this for her. She's in her 20's. Live life girl and you can still be a mom. No shame."

"Herself? Her fans? She looks great. Why not show herself off if that’s what she wants?” wrote a second user.

Meanwhile, a third comment read: “I wonder if they ever don’t get dressed up and just wear a t-shirt and jeans... it seems exhausting.”