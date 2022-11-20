 
Sunday Nov 20 2022
King Charles 'upset' with Princess Anne, Prince Edward amid royal shakeup

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

King Charles is reportedly unhappy with siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward after they attended a shooting party with disgraced Prince Andrew, just as the monarch gave them enhanced roles in the monarchy.

According to The Daily Mail, the Duke of York was spotted last weekend at a shooting party at Windsor Estate with the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex; King Charles reportedly made it a point to distance himself from the gathering.

A source close to the royals told the outlet that King Charles was left decidedly unhappy with Princess Anne and Prince Edward’s show of support to Andrew.

“King Charles was said to be displeased that Edward and Anne had been publicly meeting up with Andrew and wanted it made clear that he had not been part of the shoot,” the source said.

The insider further added: “Anne and Edward had been privately concerned about Andrew and wanted to check on him. But Charles’s view is that he should not be in the public eye. His Majesty was not thrilled at all.”

It is pertinent to note that King Charles has made it a point to slim down the monarchy under his reign, effectively side-lining Prince Andrew who was embroiled in a sex abuse case following his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. 

