Sunday Nov 20 2022
Ayushmann Khurrana talks about cyber bullying and teenagers mental health

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana has always been keen to bring a change, be it through his art or outside the realm of cinema. He is an ambassador for UNICEF and works briefly for children. On account of children’s day, he talked about how cyber bullying has a major effect on teenagers.

Speaking of cyber bullying, Ayushmann said, ‘People could be anonymous with certain agendas in their heads and that was the moment I realised that it is not just bullying offline but also online, especially with teenagers who are vulnerable.’

Elaborating his point, he further added, ‘We live in times where people take their online identities more seriously than their real identities. You put a certain image of yourself outside and when it gets tarnished, it’s nerve-wracking. Children should be open about it with their parents or elder siblings because when you are in the age group of 13-19, everything just bloats up. The teenage mind is impulsive, so to give that grounding, we need good family support.’

He also spoke on how empowerment of women in the family change dynamics. He firmly asserted that women need to build strong families and that is how teenagers will soar high with a stable mental health.

On the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in An Action Hero. He was previously seen in Doctor G

