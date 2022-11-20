 
entertainment
Meghan Markle has 'habit' of doing 'camera courting'

Meghan Markle has 'habit' of doing 'camera courting’

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's different behaviour in front of cameras was recently analysed by an expert.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Judi James said: “Although Meghan is the same age as Kate, there is a virtual generational difference in their relationships with the camera.”

The expert said that the Suits alum has a “habit of doing what is called ‘camera courting’.”

It “suggests a desire to communicate openly and confidently in the way that her peers would do via social media and blogs,” Judi said.

She further added: “[It’s] the same trait she showed during her engagement interview and press call.”

Meghan “seemed to not only take the lead in terms of choreographing the body language, but she also spoke more readily and eloquently than previous royal brides-to-be.”

