Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' witnesses growth on Day 2

Sunday Nov 20 2022
Ajay Devgn's recently released film Drishyam 2 witnessed growth in its business on the second day of its theatrical release as the film collected INR 21.59 crore at the box office on its second day in theatres, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film minted INR 21.59 crore on its second day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 36.97 crore in two days.

Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Drishyam 2's business is expected to grow further in the coming days.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

