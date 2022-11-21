 
Netflix movie 'Damsel' to be starred by Millie Bobby Brown: Find out the details

Netflix movie Damsel to be starred by Millie Bobby Brown: Find out the details

Millie Bobby Brown has been confirmed to headline new Netflix movie, Damsel after gaining success from Netflix's Stranger Things and Enola Holmes.

According to What's on Netflix, Damsel is going to topple the conventional narrative of 'damsel in distress' with the heroine not wanting a knight in shining armour to save her from a dragon but slaying the dragon himself.

The movie will be helmed by Oscar-nominee Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, whose credits include 28 Weeks Later and Intruders.

The writer of the Wrath of the Titans and several upcoming high-budget films, Dan Mazeau, has penned the script.

Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce under their Roth Kirschenbaum Films banner with a rumored budget of between $60-$70M.

Millie Bobby Brown will play the lead actress in the movie. The 18-year-old actress is also going to executive produce the movie alongside Mazeau, Zack Roth, and Chris Castaldi.

Brown will play the role of Elodie who marries Prince Henrey due to the pressure of money from her father only to find out that she has been tricked into becoming a sacrificial offering for a ravenous dragon.

Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Nick Robinson, Ray Winstone, Brooke Carter, Mens-Sana Tamakloe, Sonya Nisa and Rui M Tomas are included in the movie apart from Brown.

New York Times bestselling author Evelyn Skye has adapted the screenplay in a novel that is expected to release on March 14th, 2023.

The filming of Damsel started in London in February 2022, however, its release is expected sometime in 2023.

