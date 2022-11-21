 
entertainment
Morgan Freeman and BTS Jungkook steal the show at 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Morgan Freeman and BTS Jungkook stole the show with their exceptional voices as they took the center stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Over the video of desert and ocean waves kicking off the event, Morgan Freeman's authoritative voice chanted on the stage, "From this land, we heard a call to the world to connect, to return if only for a moment to that which can bring us together."

According to Deadline, on November 20, Freeman stood on the field of Al Bayt Stadium in the opening minutes of the elaborate opening ceremony and intoned, "So, we gather here as one big tribe, and Earth is the tent we live in."

Ironically, the Shawshank Redemption star was a very big advocate of the United States’ bid for the 2022 World Cup back in 2010.

Aside from Freeman, another superstar, BTS Jungkook, also attended the hour-long grand ceremony. He performed his new single Dreamers in front of around 60,000 people.

The outlet further reports that Jungkook was surrounded by dancers and set a standard for performers of the future World Cup opening ceremonies through his performance.

