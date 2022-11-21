 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West tweeted 'Shalom' to the Twitter world amid return

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Kanye West tweeted Shalom to the Twitter world amid his return
Kanye West tweeted 'Shalom' to the Twitter world amid his return

Elon Musk-owned Twitter restored Kanye West's account, as the rapper tweeted "shalom," with a smiling emoji to the Twitter world.

Per Skynews, the word is often translated as "peace" but is also used as a greeting or farewell.

A few hours before, Ye tweeted, "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked."

New Twitter chief  Elon Musk replied, "Don't kill what ye hate. Save what ye love".

The 45-year-old Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted in October after Ye posted he was going "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE".

The rapper's Twitter account was seemingly restored before the Twitter sale was sealed, Musk said at the time.

Previously, West said he was going to take a "verbal fast" for a month and avoid alcohol, adult films, and sex.

Kanye West's last post before Sunday was on 4 November.

More From Entertainment:

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck shake hands to launch production company

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck shake hands to launch production company
Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to receive award for ‘heroic’ stance

Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to receive award for ‘heroic’ stance
Adele surprises fans as she adds two New Year Eve shows to Las Vegas residency

Adele surprises fans as she adds two New Year Eve shows to Las Vegas residency
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘begging trapped royals’ for titles

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘begging trapped royals’ for titles
Meghan Markle gave a big welcoming hug to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend

Meghan Markle gave a big welcoming hug to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend
Power Ranger Jason David Frank reportedly committed suicide

Power Ranger Jason David Frank reportedly committed suicide
Prince William turns a hairstylist for daughter Princess Charlotte

Prince William turns a hairstylist for daughter Princess Charlotte
American Music Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List!

American Music Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List!
UK comedian shreds 10,000 pounds over David Beckham Qatar World Cup deal

UK comedian shreds 10,000 pounds over David Beckham Qatar World Cup deal
French filmmaker Jean-Marie Straub passes away

French filmmaker Jean-Marie Straub passes away
Netflix '1899': All characters from the show unveiled

Netflix '1899': All characters from the show unveiled