Brooklyn Beckham invites trolls as makes 'experimental' new martini

Brooklyn Beckham invited trolls after he shared a video teaching his fans how to make a unique gin and tonic.

The fans of the aspiring chef were confused that the video was a joke after the son of David and Victoria Beckham made a very basic cocktail with regular ingredients.

Beckham even claimed during the TikTok video that he is very “very experimental” when it comes to making drinks but viewers were bemused as they tried to understand what was new in the recipe.

“I'm very experimental, I love trying to make new drinks, trying new recipes, you know I'm a nutter in the kitchen,” the photographer-turned-chef said in the reel.

“I used to love going to the pub with my friends but obviously now I'm married and have my best friend with me all the time our favourite nights are staying in when I cook and make drinks,” he added.

Fans of Beckham took to the comment section of the video to express their confusion while accusing Beckham of trolling them.

“I still can't work out if Brooklyn is trolling us or the people who manage Brooklyn are trolling him,” one user wrote.

Another added, “It's a gin and tonic mate. Any 8-year-old with luvvies for parents can make one.”

“Come on be fair he did squeeze some mint to get the smell out,” one comment read.