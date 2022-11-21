 
entertainment
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker call it quits again

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits, reportedly.

As per People reported, various sources have confirmed that the Kardashians star, 27, and Phoenix Suns star, 26, quietly ended their relationship last month due to their busy schedules.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source told the magazine.

Another source added, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best." An insider also revealed that the decision to end their romantic relationship was mutual and just came down to timing, though Jenner and Booker do plan to stay in touch.

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," the source told the outlet. Jenner's reps did not immediately respond to the model’s reported split.

Jenner and Booker were romantically linked since 2020, but they didn't go Instagram official until Valentine's Day 2021.

This isn't the first time Jenner and Booker have reportedly split. It was reported that the couple had ended their two-year relationship.

