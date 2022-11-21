Ulrika Jonsson becomes sensitive about her looks as she grows older

Ulrika Jonsson has become sensitive about her appearance as she grows older.

Jonsson has admitted that she sometimes avoids looking at herself in the mirror due to her aging concerns.

The former model and TV presenter, 55, has revealed that she finds it difficult looking at her reflection because her 'face is collapsing'.

The much-loved star, who is well known for her good looks, feels that growing older isn't 'as fun as she hoped', and has admitted that although she's growing older, her insecurities are growing with her.

"I admit, I do it daily, I try to avoid mirrors for that very reason because I will look into them and pull everything about me apart," Ulrika shared.

"In my youth, I might have been displeased by the size of my snout but I always knew a bit of blusher on my cheek made the world a better place. Fast forward to my fifties and putting my face on takes an hour.

"All I see is how my face is collapsing and diminishing – except for the hairs on my chinny, chin, chin. There’s plenty of them," she added in her latest column in The Sun.

