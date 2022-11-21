 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Ulrika Jonsson becomes sensitive about her looks as she grows older

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Ulrika Jonsson becomes sensitive about her looks as she grows older
Ulrika Jonsson becomes sensitive about her looks as she grows older

Ulrika Jonsson has become sensitive about her appearance as she grows older.

Jonsson has admitted that she sometimes avoids looking at herself in the mirror due to her aging concerns.

The former model and TV presenter, 55, has revealed that she finds it difficult looking at her reflection because her 'face is collapsing'.

The much-loved star, who is well known for her good looks, feels that growing older isn't 'as fun as she hoped', and has admitted that although she's growing older, her insecurities are growing with her.

"I admit, I do it daily, I try to avoid mirrors for that very reason because I will look into them and pull everything about me apart," Ulrika shared.

"In my youth, I might have been displeased by the size of my snout but I always knew a bit of blusher on my cheek made the world a better place. Fast forward to my fifties and putting my face on takes an hour.

"All I see is how my face is collapsing and diminishing – except for the hairs on my chinny, chin, chin. There’s plenty of them," she added in her latest column in The Sun.

Previously, Ulrika Jonsson showed her support for Ferne McCann amid her voice note drama - admitting that 'we all say things we regret' and calling for the show First Time Mum not to be axed.

More From Entertainment:

John Oliver lashes out at Elon Musk for ruining Twitter

John Oliver lashes out at Elon Musk for ruining Twitter
Maisie Smith feels like a fairytale love with Max George

Maisie Smith feels like a fairytale love with Max George
Piers Morgan lambasts Kerry Kennedy for 'besmirching name and memory of her father'

Piers Morgan lambasts Kerry Kennedy for 'besmirching name and memory of her father'
Harry Styles goes shopping for new car after 'SPLIT' with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles goes shopping for new car after 'SPLIT' with Olivia Wilde
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker call it quits again

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker call it quits again
Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry, Meghan for 'attacking' monarchy, says 'shame on Kerry Kennedy'

Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry, Meghan for 'attacking' monarchy, says 'shame on Kerry Kennedy'
Kanye West announces he's running for president again in 2024

Kanye West announces he's running for president again in 2024
Morgan Freeman receives flak over hosting World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar

Morgan Freeman receives flak over hosting World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar
Adele ditches shoes for 'posh socks' to focus on singing during Las Vegas residency

Adele ditches shoes for 'posh socks' to focus on singing during Las Vegas residency

Video: Phillip Schofield loses his patience with Holly Willoughby during This Morning show

Video: Phillip Schofield loses his patience with Holly Willoughby during This Morning show
Harry Styles to headline Leeds Festival, ‘leaked’ official poster for event sparks frenzy

Harry Styles to headline Leeds Festival, ‘leaked’ official poster for event sparks frenzy
King Charles quashes rumours of abdication, reveals when William succeeds him as monarch

King Charles quashes rumours of abdication, reveals when William succeeds him as monarch