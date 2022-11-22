 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Nickelback reflects on the band’s ‘bumpy ride’ as they release new album

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Nickelback reflects on the band’s ‘bumpy ride’ as they release new album
Nickelback reflects on the band’s ‘bumpy ride’ as they release new album

Nickelback has been around for more than two decades and the band is now reflecting on its long spanning career.

Recently, Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake from Nickelback sat down for a joint Zoom interview with People Magazine to talk about their new album, Get Rollin’ that released November 18, 2022.

On the release of their rock single, San Quentin, in September, the bandmates shared that they were surprised by the response the album is getting.

"Everyone was like, 'Nickelback's gone heavy,'" Peake recalled with a laugh. "We're like, 'Go back and listen to the old stuff!' They're going to be pleasantly surprised."

Nickelback has been known for its hard rock sound mixed with grunge. Their lyrics are purposeful with a grit.

"There's been a lot of positivity lately," says Kroeger, 48. "It feels like there's been a bit of a softening on the band, if you will."

Peake, 49, agreed that they've seen "some of the teeth coming out of the sentiment about the band."

"It's been an interesting journey," he said. "People are starting to realise, 'We've always said [these things about the band], but why? This doesn't make sense.'"

"I love that there's a younger generation of people that didn't grow up in the birth of the internet and the iPhone, when everybody had an opinion about something," he continued. "But as bumpy of a ride as it has been, it's something that's kept us in conversation."

The inception of the band happened when the two musicians began playing in bars and clubs together in their hometown of Hanna, Alberta in the early 1990s. They played as the cover band Village Idiot with Kroeger's brother Mike Kroeger and cousin Brandon Kroeger (who stopped playing with them in 1997), detailed the outlet.

By 1999, the band had renamed itself Nickelback and had Ryan Vikedal playing on drums. In 2005, Daniel Adair joined the band as a drummer, replacing Vikedal, and has since been a constant in the group.

More From Entertainment:

South African president arrives in UK for King Charles first state visit

South African president arrives in UK for King Charles first state visit
Chelsy Davy had a tearful goodbye call to Prince Harry: report

Chelsy Davy had a tearful goodbye call to Prince Harry: report
Kylie Jenner reacts to fan comments on Travis Scott forgetting her pup’s names

Kylie Jenner reacts to fan comments on Travis Scott forgetting her pup’s names
Justin Bieber says he’s ‘obsessed’ with wife Hailey while celebrating birthday in Japan

Justin Bieber says he’s ‘obsessed’ with wife Hailey while celebrating birthday in Japan

Blackpink's Jisoo 'thanks' Camila Cabello for collab surprise at Los Angeles concert

Blackpink's Jisoo 'thanks' Camila Cabello for collab surprise at Los Angeles concert
Jack White leaves Twitter in protest of Donald Trump's return

Jack White leaves Twitter in protest of Donald Trump's return
Kendall Jenner wanted ‘serious’ commitment from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner wanted ‘serious’ commitment from Devin Booker
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours with latest viral video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours with latest viral video
Nickelback reacts to Canadian Music Hall of Fame to induction in 2023

Nickelback reacts to Canadian Music Hall of Fame to induction in 2023
Netflix's top 10 trending releases to binge-watch this November

Netflix's top 10 trending releases to binge-watch this November
Quentin Tarantino NAMED his best film and It's not 'Pulp Fiction'

Quentin Tarantino NAMED his best film and It's not 'Pulp Fiction'