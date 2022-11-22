 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Strictly's Kym Marsh tests positive for Covid

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Strictlys Kym Marsh tests positive for Covid
Strictly's Kym Marsh tests positive for Covid

Kym Marsh has tested Covid-19 positive confirmed Strictly spokesperson.

As a result, the Strictly Come Dancing star, 46, will not be able to perform with her professional partner Graziana Di Prima this weekend.

A spokesperson told MailOnline: 'Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

'Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.'

The announcement comes just two weeks after Kym admitted she nearly quit the show after suffering a crippling panic attack just hours before the live show.

The television star, 46, was said to have burst into tears before she was consoled by twinkle-toed star Graziano, 28, ahead of a live show that aired last month.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William targeted by Russian hackers?

Prince William targeted by Russian hackers?
Cops arrived at Katie Price’s home over 'domestic incident' after shocking split

Cops arrived at Katie Price’s home over 'domestic incident' after shocking split
‘The Crown’ season 5: Diana and Camilla were ‘victims’ of circumstances

‘The Crown’ season 5: Diana and Camilla were ‘victims’ of circumstances

Sara Ali Khan sends wishes to Kartik Aaryan on his 33rd birthday

Sara Ali Khan sends wishes to Kartik Aaryan on his 33rd birthday
Charlie Cox Netflix series 'Treason' poster, first look images unveiled

Charlie Cox Netflix series 'Treason' poster, first look images unveiled
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey spotted wearing wedding ring amid dating rumours with convicted killer

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey spotted wearing wedding ring amid dating rumours with convicted killer
Strictly Helen Skelton on processing tougher moments: 'Life is a blessing'

Strictly Helen Skelton on processing tougher moments: 'Life is a blessing'

‘Indiana Jones 5:’ Harrison Ford gears up for new adventure with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

‘Indiana Jones 5:’ Harrison Ford gears up for new adventure with Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Kate Middleton honours Princess Diana at important diplomatic event, dazzles in chic outfit

Kate Middleton honours Princess Diana at important diplomatic event, dazzles in chic outfit
Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her decision to have baby through surrogacy

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her decision to have baby through surrogacy
Simon Cowell makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation

Simon Cowell makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation

Adele vanishes from Las Vegas stage, ‘magical’ exit leaves fans confused

Adele vanishes from Las Vegas stage, ‘magical’ exit leaves fans confused