 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Steven Spielberg to be honoured Lifetime Achievement Award by Berlin Film Festival

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Steven Spielberg to be honoured Lifetime Achievement Award by Berlin Film Festival
Steven Spielberg to be honoured Lifetime Achievement Award by Berlin Film Festival

Steven Spielberg will be honoured with Lifetime Achievement award by the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival.

According to Variety, Steven’s new movie The Fablemans will also screen at the festival in February next year.

In a press statement, the Berlinale director duo Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said, “With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world, but has also given a new meaning to the ‘cinema’ as the factory of dreams.”

“Be it in the everlasting magic world of teenagers or in the reality that history has carved forever, Steven’s movies take us to a different level, where the big screen becomes the adequate surface for our emotions to be fulfilled,” they explained.

The duo also shared, “If Berlinale 2023 represents a new beginning we couldn’t find a better start than the one offered by Spielberg’s great work.”

Over the years, Steven has won three Oscars out of 19 times nominated for an Academy Award.

“He is considered the most successful filmmaker of all time” said the Berlinale in a statement.

Earlier, Steven has been awarded many times including Presidential Medal of Freedom and Grand Cross in recognition of Shoah Foundation and “Schindler’s List”.

Meanwhile, the date of the event during which Steven will receive the award will be announced later. 

More From Entertainment:

Carey Mulligan praises Adam Sandler’s basketball skills: Deets inside

Carey Mulligan praises Adam Sandler’s basketball skills: Deets inside
Harvey Weinstein shares reaction to She Said tanking at the box office

Harvey Weinstein shares reaction to She Said tanking at the box office
Jake Gyllenhaal elaborates on late Patrick Swayze’s classic Road House remake

Jake Gyllenhaal elaborates on late Patrick Swayze’s classic Road House remake
Joe Jonas reveals why he started therapy after music album Fastlife’s failure

Joe Jonas reveals why he started therapy after music album Fastlife’s failure
Whoopi Goldberg returns to The View after ‘rough’ week with Covid

Whoopi Goldberg returns to The View after ‘rough’ week with Covid
Michael J. Fox dishes on ‘seven years of denial’ following Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Michael J. Fox dishes on ‘seven years of denial’ following Parkinson's disease diagnosis
Justin Timberlake says 'my heart is broken' over Colorado shooting

Justin Timberlake says 'my heart is broken' over Colorado shooting
Variety Club Showbusiness Awards: Holly Willoughby is the epitome of class in black gown

Variety Club Showbusiness Awards: Holly Willoughby is the epitome of class in black gown

Prince William having ‘difficult time’ with Prince Harry’s royal exit

Prince William having ‘difficult time’ with Prince Harry’s royal exit
Kourtney Kardashian reveals big secret about her relationship with son Reign

Kourtney Kardashian reveals big secret about her relationship with son Reign
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey makes solo red carpet appearance amid dating rumours

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey makes solo red carpet appearance amid dating rumours
Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ drops 20 places on Spotify podcast chart

Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ drops 20 places on Spotify podcast chart