Steven Spielberg to be honoured Lifetime Achievement Award by Berlin Film Festival

Steven Spielberg will be honoured with Lifetime Achievement award by the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival.



According to Variety, Steven’s new movie The Fablemans will also screen at the festival in February next year.

In a press statement, the Berlinale director duo Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said, “With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world, but has also given a new meaning to the ‘cinema’ as the factory of dreams.”

“Be it in the everlasting magic world of teenagers or in the reality that history has carved forever, Steven’s movies take us to a different level, where the big screen becomes the adequate surface for our emotions to be fulfilled,” they explained.

The duo also shared, “If Berlinale 2023 represents a new beginning we couldn’t find a better start than the one offered by Spielberg’s great work.”

Over the years, Steven has won three Oscars out of 19 times nominated for an Academy Award.

“He is considered the most successful filmmaker of all time” said the Berlinale in a statement.

Earlier, Steven has been awarded many times including Presidential Medal of Freedom and Grand Cross in recognition of Shoah Foundation and “Schindler’s List”.

Meanwhile, the date of the event during which Steven will receive the award will be announced later.