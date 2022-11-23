 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle says 'player men' are 'celebrated' for having 'fun'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Meghan Markle wants an equalised treatment of men and women in the society. 

In the latest episode of podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex talked about how women are 'vilified' if they raise questions around their sexuality.

“I don’t understand what it is about the stigma surrounding women and their sexuality and the exploration of their sexuality that is so much more vilified than for a man,” Megan began this Tuesday.

“As you’re getting older, you’re exploring and starting to understand your sensuality, your feminine divine. Your sexuality, oftentimes, it can be very much used against you,” she said.

“A man, if he is a player, out having fun or whatever he’s doing, it’s often celebrated. Even heralded,” she said. “But for a woman, I don’t care if she’s perhaps the most successful woman in finance in her mid-50s, I promise you, someone will still go, ‘But she was such a sl*t in college.'”

Markle said the idea of a woman’s sexual journey will “stick with her” like glue.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry was 'hurt' Meghan Markle was not like 'vulnerable mother' Diana

Prince Harry was 'hurt' Meghan Markle was not like 'vulnerable mother' Diana
Priyanka Chopra is smitten by baby Malti in adorable photo: 'I mean...'

Priyanka Chopra is smitten by baby Malti in adorable photo: 'I mean...'
Angelina Jolie hired guy to 'kill herself', wanted to avoid 'suicide guilt'

Angelina Jolie hired guy to 'kill herself', wanted to avoid 'suicide guilt'
Leonardo DiCaprio tantrum that ALMOST lost him 'Titanic' lead

Leonardo DiCaprio tantrum that ALMOST lost him 'Titanic' lead
King Charles' first State Banquet menu revealed

King Charles' first State Banquet menu revealed

Congress to hold hearing on Ticketmaster problems after Taylor Swift debacle

Congress to hold hearing on Ticketmaster problems after Taylor Swift debacle
Kim Kardashian says Hailey Bieber brings 'so much light' into her life

Kim Kardashian says Hailey Bieber brings 'so much light' into her life

'Good Night Oppy' about NASA's rover mission may make you cry

'Good Night Oppy' about NASA's rover mission may make you cry
People willing to pay up to $1 million to sit with Meghan and Harry at RFK Foundation Gala?

People willing to pay up to $1 million to sit with Meghan and Harry at RFK Foundation Gala?

Full text of King Charles' State Banquet speech

Full text of King Charles' State Banquet speech

Meghan Markle mocked for calling herself Nutmeg after latest podcast episode

Meghan Markle mocked for calling herself Nutmeg after latest podcast episode