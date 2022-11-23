 
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'seem very much in lockstep' since taking new role

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William seemingly have a lot of ‘stress and anxiety behind the scenes’ since the couple took their new roles.

According to Katie Nicholl of People, the Prince and Princess of Wales “stepped up to the plate” after they received their new titles.

“William’s years of being mentored by his grandmother and his father have really paid off because the transition to Prince of Wales has been seamless,” Nicholl explained. “Kate has also effortlessly moved into a role with so much weight and history and is already making it her own.”

The parents of three have faced “very, very difficult times” since the queen’s death.

“I think behind the scenes, there is a fair bit of stress and anxiety for all of the family,” Nicholl offered.

“They seem very much in lockstep,” she said. “They’re a good support act, the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

