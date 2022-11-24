 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Joe Jonas opens up about losing ‘Spider-Man’ role to Andrew Garfield

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Joe Jonas opens up about losing ‘Spider-Man’ role to Andrew Garfield
Joe Jonas opens up about losing ‘Spider-Man’ role to Andrew Garfield

Joe Jonas in in the running to be Queen's 'friendly neigbourhood' Spider-Man.

Jonas, one-third of the Jonas Brother and lead for DNCE, revealed that he auditioned for the web-slinging hero in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man.

During a new episode of the Just for Variety podcast, Jonas, 33, shared that he was auditioning for the role and was initially gutted for losing the part. “I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one.”

“In the moment, you're destroyed or you're defeated. But you realise this person was brilliant," Jonas said in the podcast

The Cake by the Ocean crooner added that he thought he had an ‘in’ since the film’s director, Marc Webb, was a music director and that would work in his advantage.

“But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for call-backs. And the director used to be a music video director, so I was like, 'I got an in here’,” he added. “But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself.”

The role ultimately went to Andrew Garfield, who co-starred with Emma Stone in the 2014 sequel as well. Garfield, 39, also reprised his role in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home last year along with previous Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire.

When asked in the podcast if he ever donned the Spider-Man costume during the audition process, Jonas said, "No, but I'm sure I had one that I would try on occasionally back in the day.”

According to People, Jonas mostly dodged the question back in 2010 when he was asked by MTV News on a red carpet if he'd be interested in playing Spider-Man, as casting was underway at the time.

Joe Jonas appears in the recently-released J.D. Dillard-directed film, Devotion, in which he plays pilot Marty Goode.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp ready for 'top secret' return to 'Pirates of The Caribbean': Insider

Johnny Depp ready for 'top secret' return to 'Pirates of The Caribbean': Insider
Vin Diesel 'obsessed' with defeating 'better man' Dwayne Johnson: 'His ego is fragile'

Vin Diesel 'obsessed' with defeating 'better man' Dwayne Johnson: 'His ego is fragile'
Kanye West showed Kim Kardashian 'revealing' photos to staff: 'My wife sent this'

Kanye West showed Kim Kardashian 'revealing' photos to staff: 'My wife sent this'
Julia Fox agrees 'hate comes in all sizes' as she describes Kanye West manhood

Julia Fox agrees 'hate comes in all sizes' as she describes Kanye West manhood
Cardi B insults Queen Elizabeth with expletive-laden commentary on 'The Crown'

Cardi B insults Queen Elizabeth with expletive-laden commentary on 'The Crown'

New 'Avatar' film gets rare China release

New 'Avatar' film gets rare China release
Meghan Markle called great campaigner

Meghan Markle called great campaigner

Jennifer Aniston caught following account that abuses Meghan, Harry and Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston caught following account that abuses Meghan, Harry and Angelina Jolie

Ryan Reynolds, thousands others react as Amanda Gorman appears on Meghan Markle's podcast

Ryan Reynolds, thousands others react as Amanda Gorman appears on Meghan Markle's podcast

King Charles mesmerises fans with glimpse inside Buckingham Palace kitchens

King Charles mesmerises fans with glimpse inside Buckingham Palace kitchens
Kate Middleton steals limelight as she wears Princess Diana's Lover's Knot tiara for first crowning moment

Kate Middleton steals limelight as she wears Princess Diana's Lover's Knot tiara for first crowning moment

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman appears on Meghan Markle's podcast

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman appears on Meghan Markle's podcast