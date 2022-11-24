Zendaya sets temperature soaring with new desert picture

Zendaya has set the internet on fire as she dropped her stunning new picture from the set of Dune: Part Two on Wednesday.

The Euphoria actress, 26, looked effortlessly gorgeous as she posed in front of a sandy landscape during golden hour. She posted the picture on Instagram with no caption.

In the photo, the Spider Man: No Way Home actress rocked a cardigan top with the bottom half left untied, leaving her toned midriff on display. She paired the shirt with a necklace and a glowing pink-eyeshadow make up look.

Zendaya’s famous celebrity fans commented on her post. Artist Jovan Rosario wrote, "I'm convinced you are not from Earth," with fashion illustrator Hayden Williams adding, "Oh this is beautiful."



Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Remy Hii dropped three fire emoticons in the comments and fashion designer Brian Atwood wrote six red heart icons for the actress.

Zendaya returned to the desert to reprise her role as Chani in Dune: Part 2, which is slated to arrive a year from now in the fall of 2023.

Previously, Zendaya starred along Timothée Chalamet (who plays Paul Atreides) in the 2021 blockbuster, and according to Dune: Part 2's IMDb page, viewers will see the two pair up once more in the sequel.