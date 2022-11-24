King Charles’ royal staff fear they will be ‘unemployed’ by end of year

 
King Charles’ royal staff at the many royal Palaces around the UK are reportedly worried that they might be left unemployed by the start of the new year if the monarch keeps ahead with his alleged plans on laying many of them off.

As per a report from The Sun, the 74-year-old Charles is expected to lay off staff from not just Windsor Palace, but also other royal residences including Buckingham, and Balmoral; the three palaces currently have around 491 full-time staff.

Insiders talking to Mirror UK commented on the King’s alleged plans, and said: “Royal staff are extremely worried about their futures and fear they could be left unemployed by the new year.”

A close royal source told the outlet: “It’s a really testing time. Many are already resigned to leaving jobs they have cherished for years. It’s left a real sense of dread among staff.”

This comes amid reports that King Charles also has plans to open the royal residences to the public more often than ever before, with news of an estimated $650 million renovation work underway.

