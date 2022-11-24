 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
Meghan Markle taking 'marshmallows' for interviews: 'It's all easy'

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Meghan Markle will be given a complete list of questions for her upcoming interview, say expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is allegedly preparing to guest at the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, is opting for an easy way out to promote her podcast Archetypes.

9News presenter Karl Stefanovic said: "Meghan Markle is about to complete the talk show trifecta. First, it was Oprah, bombshell after bombshell, then Ellen where she tried to make herself relevant and now she's locked in an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight show."

Meanwhile, Entertainment reporter Sam Rubin added: "Obviously she's going for the easiest possible appearance.

"Jimmy Fallon, it's all marshmallows and not a difficult question.

"She will be given the questions in advance. It won't be a substantial conversation," he noted.

