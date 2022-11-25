 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Gabrielle Union breaks her silence on receiving Oscar buzz for a movie The Inspection

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Gabrielle Union breaks her silence on receiving Oscar buzz for a movie The Inspection
Gabrielle Union breaks her silence on receiving Oscar buzz for a movie The Inspection

Gabrielle Union has recently been lauded for her work in Elegance Bratton’s movie The Inspection.

On Thursday, the actress appeared on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast where she talked about her acting journey in Hollywood and it’s never too late to carve your niche.

“I thought it was late for me,” said the 50-year-old.

The Bring It On actress continued, “I’m being treated like the ingénue I probably should have been treated as after Bad Boys 2.”

“Your strength, power, ability, and beauty, it doesn’t diminish with age, it shifts. As long as you’re not fighting the shift, it can be a beautiful second, third, fourth, or fifth chapter,” explained the Breaking In actress.

Gabrielle noted, “My grandmother lived to be 110 and was on [Phil] ‘Donahue.’ I’m looking at the next 50-60 years.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Gabrielle’s role in The Inspection got her nominated for Gotham and Independent Spirit Awards. 

And now her powerful performance in the movie could make her a “contender” to bag her first Academy Award nomination for “best supporting actress”.

Gabrielle revealed that she is “ready to take on the world”.

“I know that I’m just beginning. I do believe I found my superhero origin story,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Jonnie Irwin receives huge fans support after admitting he was axed from show

Jonnie Irwin receives huge fans support after admitting he was axed from show
Harry Potter star Rupert Grint looks unrecognizable with his new VIRAL snaps

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint looks unrecognizable with his new VIRAL snaps
Jennifer Lopez announces her new album 'This Is Me...Now'

Jennifer Lopez announces her new album 'This Is Me...Now'

Katie Price and Carl Woods SHOCK fans with their loved-up photos after cheating accusations

Katie Price and Carl Woods SHOCK fans with their loved-up photos after cheating accusations
Canadian rapper Kris Wu sentenced to jail for 13 years for rape charges

Canadian rapper Kris Wu sentenced to jail for 13 years for rape charges
Irina Shayk takes daughter for a stroll amid reconciliation rumours with Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk takes daughter for a stroll amid reconciliation rumours with Bradley Cooper
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s award publicity ‘seems a bit weird’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s award publicity ‘seems a bit weird’
Suki Waterhouse looks elegant in chic black netted dress at swanky Bulgari bash

Suki Waterhouse looks elegant in chic black netted dress at swanky Bulgari bash
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ creators hints at changed ending of last season

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ creators hints at changed ending of last season
Aaron Carter's fiancée marks first Thanksgiving without the late star: Photos

Aaron Carter's fiancée marks first Thanksgiving without the late star: Photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trespassing on dangerous waters’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trespassing on dangerous waters’
Celebrities lash out at David Beckham for accepting Qatar World Cup ambassadorship

Celebrities lash out at David Beckham for accepting Qatar World Cup ambassadorship