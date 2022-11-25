Gabrielle Union breaks her silence on receiving Oscar buzz for a movie The Inspection

Gabrielle Union has recently been lauded for her work in Elegance Bratton’s movie The Inspection.



On Thursday, the actress appeared on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast where she talked about her acting journey in Hollywood and it’s never too late to carve your niche.

“I thought it was late for me,” said the 50-year-old.

The Bring It On actress continued, “I’m being treated like the ingénue I probably should have been treated as after Bad Boys 2.”

“Your strength, power, ability, and beauty, it doesn’t diminish with age, it shifts. As long as you’re not fighting the shift, it can be a beautiful second, third, fourth, or fifth chapter,” explained the Breaking In actress.

Gabrielle noted, “My grandmother lived to be 110 and was on [Phil] ‘Donahue.’ I’m looking at the next 50-60 years.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Gabrielle’s role in The Inspection got her nominated for Gotham and Independent Spirit Awards.

And now her powerful performance in the movie could make her a “contender” to bag her first Academy Award nomination for “best supporting actress”.

Gabrielle revealed that she is “ready to take on the world”.

“I know that I’m just beginning. I do believe I found my superhero origin story,” she added.