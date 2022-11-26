Kriti Sanon dedicates post to 'main man' of 'Bhediya' director Amar Kaushik

Kriti Sanon gets overwhelmed for being part of Bhediya as he pens a heart whelming message to the director Amar Kaushik.



Turning to Instagram, she wrote, "Our main man the asli Bhediya! The captain of our ship- @amarkaushik! You are brilliant my friend.

And I’m so glad I could be a part of your world & your vision! And more than anything else, I’m happy I got to know you so closely.

Further, she adds apart from being one of the most hardworking honest people I know, You are a wonderful person with a beautiful heart and that reflects in your films.

Never let the fire and passion within you lessen! Had a blast finding Anika with you and watch you create magic. There are many more amazing stories to tell.. abhi toh shuruaat hai.. bohot khelna hai! Can’t wait to be directed again by you, till then. I wolf You."



Bhediya also features Varun Dhawan and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. The film was released worldwide on November 25, 2022, reports ETimes.

