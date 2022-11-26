Stormzy publically supports Meghan Markle, asks critics to leave her alone

Stormzy has asked critics to leave Meghan Markle alone as he appears to have dedicated his latest rap from This Is What I Mean album to the former actor.

The Hide & Seek hitmaker hinted towards the backlash that the Duchess of Sussex has been receiving ever since she got married to Prince Harry and became a part of the Royal Family.

In his rap titled Please, Stormzy publically showered support on Markle as he pleaded to “leave” the Suits star “alone” as

“Please could you lower your tone, please could you get off my phone, and please leave Meghan alone,” the British rapper sings.

“I said please leave Meghan alone, it cuts deep that deep when your house was never your home.

“You want to speak but it’s best that you don’t, under pressure we fold, best believe we’re protecting your throne.”

Later in the track, Stormzy also referred to Markle’s feud with her estranged father, Thomas Markle, while comparing their relation to that of his own with his dad.

“Please lord give me the strength to forgive my dad because he is flawed and so am I, so who I am to not . . . to not forgive a man who tries,” he croons.

“I see his soul, I know it cries . . .”