Sunday Nov 27 2022
Meghan Markle, Harry 'presumptuous' effort to name baby Lilibet 'bewlidered' royals

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry raised a lot of eyebrows after announcing the name of their newborn daughter.

The Sussex couple, that welcomed baby Lilibet in 2021, named her after Queen Elizabeth II, who was fondly called by the name in her closed circle.

Speaking about the Royal Family's reaction to the decision, author Gyles Brandreth writes: "Others in the family found the choice ‘bewildering’ and ‘rather presumptuous’, given that ‘Lilibet’ as a name had always been intimately and exclusively the Queen’s.

"Later, the Queen said: ‘I hear they’re calling her 'Lili', which is very pretty and seems just right.'"

Speaking in one of the recent episodes of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex admitted becoming a mother to a baby girl has changed her world view.

She said: "I first just had Archie, now I'm a mum of a daughter. Whether I thought it was going to happen or not, it did.

"I see the world differently through how she is going to see the world and how she is going to look at certain women as role models."

