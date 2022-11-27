King Charles 'resentful' as new 'Princess of Wales' Kate 'gets all headlines'

King Charles III is reportedly worried Kate Middleton is stealing his limelight.

The monarch, who was famously threatened by ex wife Princess Diana's success, holds similar feelings for the new Princess of Wales.

Speaking to Palace Confidential, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden said: "I think he's getting used to it. Isn't he?

"Remember the day the Charles was proclaimed King. He wasn't on the front pages because the Sunday papers had all that walkabout at Windsor with Catherine, William, Harry and Meghan.

"I'm sure it does wrangle a bit. He was sort of known to be resentful when Diana used to get all the headlines.

"Now he's King but it's Catherine on the front pages."

Speaking about the state dinner for South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace, Mr Eden admitted that Kate got the spotlight more than Charles.

Mr Eden said: "But it was Catherine who was wearing the finest jewellery.

"People love to see her.

"Handsome man though Charles is, I think we're in the business of selling papers.

"So, we do want the most appealing person on our front pages," he noted.