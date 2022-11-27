 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles 'resentful' as new 'Princess of Wales' Kate 'gets all headlines'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

King Charles III is reportedly worried Kate Middleton is stealing his limelight.

The monarch, who was famously threatened by ex wife Princess Diana's success, holds similar feelings for the new Princess of Wales.

Speaking to Palace Confidential, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden said: "I think he's getting used to it. Isn't he?

"Remember the day the Charles was proclaimed King. He wasn't on the front pages because the Sunday papers had all that walkabout at Windsor with Catherine, William, Harry and Meghan.

"I'm sure it does wrangle a bit. He was sort of known to be resentful when Diana used to get all the headlines.

"Now he's King but it's Catherine on the front pages."

Speaking about the state dinner for South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace, Mr Eden admitted that Kate got the spotlight more than Charles.

Mr Eden said: "But it was Catherine who was wearing the finest jewellery.

"People love to see her.

"Handsome man though Charles is, I think we're in the business of selling papers.

"So, we do want the most appealing person on our front pages," he noted.

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner drops glimpse of Tokyo art museum visit, Hailey Bieber captures snaps

Kendall Jenner drops glimpse of Tokyo art museum visit, Hailey Bieber captures snaps

Anil Kapoor tributes deceased actor Vikram Gokhale in new post

Anil Kapoor tributes deceased actor Vikram Gokhale in new post
Queen Elizabeth II accepted her final days with 'grace': 'She had no regrets'

Queen Elizabeth II accepted her final days with 'grace': 'She had no regrets'
Selena Gomez meets BLACKPINK backstage during 'Born Pink' tour

Selena Gomez meets BLACKPINK backstage during 'Born Pink' tour

Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth step out with 8-month-old daughter: See Photos

Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth step out with 8-month-old daughter: See Photos
Dwayne Johnson: 'Back in early teens we didn't have enough money for Thanksgiving'

Dwayne Johnson: 'Back in early teens we didn't have enough money for Thanksgiving'
Princess Diana 'killed' because she was 'pregnant' with Egyptian boyfriend?

Princess Diana 'killed' because she was 'pregnant' with Egyptian boyfriend?
Netflix’s Top 10 global Top 25 Movies & 25 TV Series

Netflix’s Top 10 global Top 25 Movies & 25 TV Series
Bambi is turning into 'vicious killing machine' in new horror film

Bambi is turning into 'vicious killing machine' in new horror film