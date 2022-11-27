 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 27 2022
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi organize carnival themed birthday part for daughter Mehr: See Pics

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedis daughter turned four on November 18
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter turned four on November 18

Actors Neha Dhupi and Angad Bedi’s daughter Mehr turned four on November 18, therefore the duo organized a grand themed birthday party for her.

On November 26, the couple hosted a carnival themed birthday party for Mehr. The party was called Mehr’s Carnival that included fun games and special acts.

Dhupia shared pictures and videos of the amazing birthday party on her Instagram. The caption on the video read: “But then again the party is made by people and the people make the party. Our baby girl turned 4.”

Neha and Angad’s son Guriq could be seen in his dad’s arms while celebrities Soha Ali Khan, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were also present at the grand birthday celebration, reports IndiaToday.

Take a look at the pictures:

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are one of the most loved couples of the Bollywood industry. The two tied the knot in 2018 and have two children; a daughter named Mehr and a son named Guriq. 

