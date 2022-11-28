 
Monday Nov 28 2022
Prince Harry’s ‘always’ wanted to ditch royals and live ‘normal life’: Ex-lover

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Prince Harry reportedly always wanted to have a ‘normal life’ away from royalty, an alleged ex-lover has suggested.

51-year-old Catherine Ommanney told The Sun in an explosive article recently that she allegedly dated a 21-year-old Prince Harry back in 2005 when she was about 34.

Sharing details of their ‘passionate’ tryst, Catherine also revealed that the Duke of Sussex always dreamed of not being a royal and having a ‘normal life’, something which he has since worked towards after stepping down as senior royal with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

Catherine told the outlet: “I hope he (Prince Harry) is happy and has found some freedom finally, because that is something he was desperately searching for back then.”

She went on to add: “I hope Meghan looks after him and I don’t wish him anything other than happiness and success because he is a very brave, charismatic, incredibly funny, intelligent and lovely human being.”

