Monday Nov 28 2022
Kartik Aaryan reveals he became a 'loner' because of 'Freddy'

Kartik Aaryan's Freddy is all set to release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar

Recently in an interview, Kartik Aaryan revealed that his dark character in Freddy pushed him into a dark phase and made him a loner.

Aaryan said that he worked really hard to get into the character and even visited a dentist to learn every single detail about them. He stated: “When you start behaving like a character, things do happen to you in a similar way then.”

The Luka Chuppi actor revealed that his dark character transformed him from being a chirpy person to being a quiet human being.

Kartik mentioned that he has heard and read earlier about experiencing a dark phase after performing a dark character and stated that: “I did go through it. I won’t lie about it.”

He revealed that he was the kind of person who likes to spend a lot of time with friends and family but the Freddy character made him a loner.

“Suddenly I started thinking like that. I had started to get weird thought in my mind and there were also sleepless nights.”

The 32-year old actor further revealed that his body language had also changed drastically and because of that director Rohit Dhawan changed the shoot schedule of the upcoming film Shehzada.

As per IndianExpress, Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy, that also features Alaya F, is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.  

