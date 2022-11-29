Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski in no rush to define their relationship

File Footage

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are loving the way their relationship has been progressing and do not want to put a label on their romance just yet.

An insider spilled to Radar Online that the comedian and the model want to take things slow and do not want to rush things.

The lovebirds seemingly confirmed their romance as they stepped out for New York Knicks game over the weekend where they were seen laughing while enjoying the game.

“Emily’s having a great time with Pete, but she’s not getting carried away,” the insider told the outlet. “She’s made it clear to her friends that they’re not exclusive yet.”

As for the former Saturday Night Live star, the source said he is “happy to go with the flow and not push Emily.”

“It’s moving along organically and there’s no pressure or labels at this stage. Their chemistry is off the charts, though,” the insider added.

“It’s definitely got serious potential, and both of them are loving the way it’s progressing,” the outlet shared.

Meanwhile, the duo has been meeting at Davidson’s place and “other low-key venues in the city.”