Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Katie Price leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about becoming 'new woman'

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Katie Price made a cryptic post on social media after Carl Woods ‘cheating’ scandal.

It comes after Katie’s fiancé Carl made a bombshell claim in a video last week that their two-year relationship was over.

The 44-year-old former glamour model turned to a photo-video sharing platform to share various quotes, including one about becoming a “new woman.”

It read: “When a woman is consistently spoken to softly & treated gently, she becomes a new woman.

“You’re helping her heal her nervous system, you’re helping her heal generational trauma, you’re allowing feminine energy to flourish, you’re helping her to remember who she is.”

Katie once referred to Carl, 34, as her "rock" and the pair were planning to marry and had even been trying for a baby.

They seemed loved up just days before the cheating claims, having just returned from a luxury trip to Thailand together.

The pair then appeared to be back on after they were seen kissing and holding hands in public.

The couple were seen sharing an intimate moment just days after Katie was said to have split from the car dealer.

