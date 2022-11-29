 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office on Day 11

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Ajay Devgns Drishyam 2 stays unstoppable at the box office on Day 11
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office on Day 11

Ajay Devgn's recently released film Drishyam 2 continues its stellar run at the box office as the film collected INR 7 crore on its 11th day in theatres, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film minted INR 7 crore on its 11th day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to around INR 150 crore in 11 days.

Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Drishyam 2's business is expected to grow further in the coming days.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Yami Gautam pens 'Thank You' note to fans for sending love on her birthday

Yami Gautam pens 'Thank You' note to fans for sending love on her birthday
Ranbir Kapoor to receive Honorary Award at Red Sea IFF

Ranbir Kapoor to receive Honorary Award at Red Sea IFF
Karisma Kapoor grooves to her song 'Le Gyi', leaves fans nostalgic

Karisma Kapoor grooves to her song 'Le Gyi', leaves fans nostalgic
Arjun Rampal celebrates birthday on Yacht arranged by girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal celebrates birthday on Yacht arranged by girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades
Mahira Khan, Quick Style shake a leg on 'Morey Saiyaan' together: See video

Mahira Khan, Quick Style shake a leg on 'Morey Saiyaan' together: See video
Giorgia Andriani spills the beans on marriage plans with boyfriend Arbaz Khan

Giorgia Andriani spills the beans on marriage plans with boyfriend Arbaz Khan
Kajol opens up about what she learned from her kids Nysa and Yug

Kajol opens up about what she learned from her kids Nysa and Yug
Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing a Kashmiri girl in her next

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing a Kashmiri girl in her next
Parineeti Chopra reveals how she gets food on time in cafes

Parineeti Chopra reveals how she gets food on time in cafes
Ajay Devgn appreciates Bhediya and calls Varun Dhawan 'rockstar'

Ajay Devgn appreciates Bhediya and calls Varun Dhawan 'rockstar'
Giorgia Andriani reveals her wedding plans with boyfriend Arbaaz Khan

Giorgia Andriani reveals her wedding plans with boyfriend Arbaaz Khan
Anupam Kher reveals he is scared of heights

Anupam Kher reveals he is scared of heights