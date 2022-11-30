 
Meghan Markle mocked after her framed photos with Harry placed at tables during Charity event

Some pictures from the latest event Meghan Markle attended at the Indianapolis hotel room conference have emerged online.

According to reports, Markle was invited to speak at an event to speak on the "power of women".

The UK's Daily Express reported that the charity event saw guests pay $5,000 for a table for ten.

Meghan and Harry's framed pictures were apparently placed at the tables.

Meghan Markle mocked after her framed photos with Harry placed at tables during Charity event

They participants were not reportedly supposed to be taking photos but some some did and shared on them social media.

Meghan's critics started mocking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as soon as their framed were shared online.

The event was named "The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan".

The Duchess of Sussex was interviewed on stage by Rabbi Sandy Sasso, the first woman rabbi ordained by the Reconstructionist Judiasm movement.

The event was organised by the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana - a non-profit body which helps local woman experiencing hardship or disadvantage, according to Daily Express.

The online description for it states:"The Duchess is a mother, feminist, and champion of human rights. She is a lifelong advocate for women and girls, a constant thread she weaves through humanitarian and business ventures. Rabbi Sandy Sasso, an acclaimed writer and community leader, will serve as moderator for the evening."

Meghan Markle attended the event after she invited Trevor Noah on the last episode of her podcast.

It came days before Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive on an official visit to the United States.

The former actress lives in California with her husband Prince Harry and the couple's two children.

