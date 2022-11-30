 
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview being ‘pulled apart’ for the truth

Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview has reportedly been warned about having her interview with Oprah completely ‘pulled apart at the seams’ for the truth, if she decides to run for Office.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams made this admission about the Duchess’ political aspirations.

He started by pointing out how some people in the US may end up trying to ‘pull apart’ her claims during the Oprah interview.

During his interview with Express UK, Mr Fitzwilliams claimed, “If they go into politics, one day, some people in America might pick the Oprah interview apart, and frankly what you find is a lot of their truth.”

Before concluding he also claimed, “It may be the truth as well, but the facts are that it did a lot of damage to the Royal Family and the Americans have a great admiration and respect for the Queen which Meghan and Harry said they had.”

