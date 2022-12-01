 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan's bid to overshadow Kate and William's US visit foiled?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghans bid to overshadow Kate and Williams US visit foiled?

The White House Press Secretary confirmed that that President Joe Biden “intends to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales when he is in Boston.” 

She said the details of the meeting are still being finalised.

The announcement came as a relief for royal fans who expressed fear that Meghan and Harry can overshadow the Kate and William's US visit.

Prince William and wife Kate begin their first visit to America in eight years.

The visit comes under the cloud of a fresh racism row after his godmother quit the royal household for repeatedly asking a Black British woman where she was "really" from.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met Boston mayor Michelle Wu and governor-elect Maura Healey at the city hall and then sat courtside at a Boston Celtics versus Miami Heat NBA game as they kickstarted their three-day trip focused on climate change.

The beginning of the visit -- which comes after racism claims from William's brother Harry and mixed-race sister-in-law, Meghan -- was however overshadowed by the resignation and apology of 83-year-old Susan Hussey, one of William's six godmothers.

"Racism has no place in our society," a spokesman for the royal couple told reporters in Boston.


More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate, in US for visit overshadowed by new race row

Prince William, Kate, in US for visit overshadowed by new race row
Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift are named Spotify’s most-streamed artists of 2022

Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift are named Spotify’s most-streamed artists of 2022
Louis Theroux expresses his desire to interview Elon Musk

Louis Theroux expresses his desire to interview Elon Musk
Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel nominates herself as administrator of his estate

Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel nominates herself as administrator of his estate
Rita Ora speaks out being the ‘other woman’ in Jay Z and Beyonce’s relationship

Rita Ora speaks out being the ‘other woman’ in Jay Z and Beyonce’s relationship
Brendan Fraser notes his ‘autistic’ son has inspired his character in The Whale

Brendan Fraser notes his ‘autistic’ son has inspired his character in The Whale
Meghan Markle breaks her silence on joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Here's why

Meghan Markle breaks her silence on joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Here's why
Rita Ora gives a peek into a postage stamp featuring her face on 32nd birthday: Pics

Rita Ora gives a peek into a postage stamp featuring her face on 32nd birthday: Pics
Hundreds of Americans gather to see Kate Middleton and Prince William in rain

Hundreds of Americans gather to see Kate Middleton and Prince William in rain

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies at 79

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies at 79
Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' floats in the air with immense success

Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' floats in the air with immense success
Bruce Lee's biopic in the works: Ang Lee to direct and son to play the icon

Bruce Lee's biopic in the works: Ang Lee to direct and son to play the icon