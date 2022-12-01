 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Bernard Hill trashes 'Rings of Power' as 'money-making venture'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Bernard Hill trashes Rings of Power as ‘money-making venture’
Bernard Hill trashes 'Rings of Power' as ‘money-making venture’

The Lord of the Rings star Bernard Hill called out Amazon's show Rings of Power, calling it a "money-making venture."

During an interview with Metro, the 77-year-old revealed he was "not interested" in watching the mega-budget series, adding, "It's a money-making venture, and I'm not interested in watching that or being in it. Good luck to them and all that stuff, but it's not like the real thing."

The Titanic star was further questioned whether The Lord of the Rings franchise should've ended after Peter Jackson's original trilogy, to which the actor nodded, "Completely, yes."

"I think they were pushing it when they made 'The Hobbit.' 'The Hobbit's' a tiny book," Hill said. "They did it well – they did it really, really well. They expanded it [but] I think you can only stretch a piece of elastic so far. I think they managed it in 'The Hobbit' because there were some really good things in 'The Hobbit without a doubt."


