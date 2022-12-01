 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
King Charles to campaign ‘more powerfully’ against racism amid latest row

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

King Charles is expected to ramp up his anti-racism campaign after a close royal aide was accused of racism
King Charles is expected to ramp up his campaign against racism and prejudice within the Royal Firm after his son Prince William’s godmother, Lady Sarah Hussey, was accused of racist remarks and subsequently resigned.

After Buckingham Palace announced Lady Sarah Hussey’s resignation in light of allegations that she made racist comments to a guest at a Palace event over the weekend, The Sun backed King Charles’ efforts to curb racism within the royal household.

According to The Sun: “As Prince of Wales, Charles campaigned tirelessly against racism and for diversity. He and Camilla will do so yet more powerfully as King and Queen. If prejudice does still linger among a few courtiers, neither it nor they will last long.”

The outlet also lauded the Palace for its swift response to racist accusations, saying: “The Palace’s rapid and robust response is more revealing about whether such archaic attitudes are ¬tolerated there. They plainly are not.:

The article also pointed out that despite Lady Sarah Hussey’s influence within the royal family, in her capacity as William’s godmother and a longtime aide of the late Queen Elizabeth, she was forced to resign with immediate effect.

