Jennifer Lopez feels so lucky to be with Ben Affleck, will never split again

Jennifer Lopez has shared her true feelings about Ben Affleck in an interview, sayin she feels ‘so lucky’ to be with the Batman star.



The Hustlers star gushed about reuniting with Affleck in a previous interview with People, calling their do-over a blessing.

“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” she told the magazine, which noted that the room in Lopez’s house where they conducted the interview now serves as Affleck’s office when he visits.

Lopez went on saying: “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

Lopez admitted that going through the media circus that was their first relationship — and subsequent breakup — has them far more prepared for how to handle life in the public eye this time.

“We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’ We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience,” she explained. “We’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

The “Marry Me” star said she wants to “do everything I can to protect her “happy and loving” relationship with Affleck, 49, because they both hold it “sacred. It deserves that, it really does.”

Lopez, who tied the knot with Affleck this year after her breakup with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, has twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — can be difficult, though she said their “love” made it easy.



“I honestly believe that love rules all. Love always conquers everything — relationships, kids, work, work relationships,” she shared.