Thursday Dec 01 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trashing royals all over again’

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire. once more. as the release of their docuseries trailer takes social media by storm.

Royal critic and commentator Piers Morgan made this admission as part of his scathing takedown of the couple.

He penned it all down on Twitter and retweeted the couple’s documentary as well.

The caption in particular hits back against the couple’s ‘constant cries’ for privacy and claimed, “Imagine bleating about privacy then doing a kiss-and-tell reality series about your private lives?”

Check it out Below:

Before concluding he also slipped in a sly jibe and led readers on a thought experiment by claiming, “Then imagine preaching compassion as you trash your family again? Then imagine releasing 1st trailer deliberately to ruin your brother’s big trip to America? Repulsive hypocrites.”

His first reaction to the entire situation, however, was more concise and read, "OMG. This is already vomit-inducing".


