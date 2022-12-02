 
Prince Harry wants to 'hijack publicity' for William's Earthshot Prize

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries dropped its first trailer a day after Prince William landed in the US for the Earthshot Prize, and a royal expert believes that it was a deliberate move from Harry to ‘hijack’ publicity from his brother.

Talking to US Weekly, royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to drop the trailer for their Netflix show Harry & Meghan during William and Kate Middleton’s US tour.

Sacerdoti raged: “To drop it as they have on the first or second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s trip to the US for the Earthshot Prize shows just exactly how much they wanted to hijack that publicity.”

He added: “It just shows how much they will go to any end at all for as much publicity as possible. They will jump on his own brother’s trip to promote these environmental prizes in order to steal that limelight and get more attention.”

The royal expert continued: “I think it’s pretty hard (for the royal family) not to pay attention to this. You can’t ignore it. It’s a constant noise for them and it’s something that they’d like to go away.”

Calling the supposed PR battle between the Sussexes and Wales’ a ‘game of chess’, Sacerdoti concluded: “It’s something of a shame for people who care about their personal relationship, the idea that they’re two brothers.”

