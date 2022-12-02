 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle turned Kate Middleton into ‘devil with horns and goatee

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been accused of becoming a devil within the royal circle.

Royal author and commentator Sarah Vine made this admission while addressing the couple’s latest move in a piece for the Daily Mail.

She began by writing, “Crowds cheer, soldiers march, strings swell. Harry's childhood flashes before us and Meghan's also: two troubled souls made whole by their love – which, let's be clear, is the most love anyone ever has ever loved in the entire history of love, and we know this because of the orchids and the violins.”

“The music stops. Cut to Meghan. 'When the stakes are this high,' she asks, 'doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?'”

“Sorry, what stakes? The royal stipend and the Windsor cottage instead of all those Netflix millions? But never mind. The point is: it's all ghastly, and it's all the fault of the Royal Family. Specifically, the Princess of Wales.”

“Short of drawing a goatee and a pair of horns on Kate, they could not have painted her more clearly as the villain of the piece.”

More From Entertainment:

Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried reminisce 'Mean Girls' days and talk about a potential sequel

Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried reminisce 'Mean Girls' days and talk about a potential sequel
Kendall Jenner oozes confidence as she steps out after Devin Booker split

Kendall Jenner oozes confidence as she steps out after Devin Booker split
Shah Rukh Khan talks about daughter Suhana's reaction to his acting break

Shah Rukh Khan talks about daughter Suhana's reaction to his acting break
Jennifer Aniston rocks winter inspired look as she goes on Christmas shopping

Jennifer Aniston rocks winter inspired look as she goes on Christmas shopping

Jennifer Aniston picks up Christmas tree, wooden Rudolph for holiday décor

Jennifer Aniston picks up Christmas tree, wooden Rudolph for holiday décor

Rihanna shines bright as she steps out for A$AP Rocky's performance

Rihanna shines bright as she steps out for A$AP Rocky's performance
Queen Elizabeth’s former lady-in-waiting wants to personally apologise to Ngozi Fulani

Queen Elizabeth’s former lady-in-waiting wants to personally apologise to Ngozi Fulani
Gerard Pique lawyer reveals if Shakira has refused her kids to meet his new flame

Gerard Pique lawyer reveals if Shakira has refused her kids to meet his new flame
Katie Price staying STRONG amid messy break-up with Carl Woods

Katie Price staying STRONG amid messy break-up with Carl Woods
Victoria Beckham exudes glamour as she attends BoF VOICES 2022

Victoria Beckham exudes glamour as she attends BoF VOICES 2022

Humayun Saeed speaks of Diana’s ‘important’ deleted scene from ‘The Crown’

Humayun Saeed speaks of Diana’s ‘important’ deleted scene from ‘The Crown’
Kate Middleton’s pals ‘feel sick’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton’s pals ‘feel sick’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle