Meghan Markle turned Kate Middleton into ‘devil with horns and goatee

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been accused of becoming a devil within the royal circle.



Royal author and commentator Sarah Vine made this admission while addressing the couple’s latest move in a piece for the Daily Mail.

She began by writing, “Crowds cheer, soldiers march, strings swell. Harry's childhood flashes before us and Meghan's also: two troubled souls made whole by their love – which, let's be clear, is the most love anyone ever has ever loved in the entire history of love, and we know this because of the orchids and the violins.”

“The music stops. Cut to Meghan. 'When the stakes are this high,' she asks, 'doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?'”

“Sorry, what stakes? The royal stipend and the Windsor cottage instead of all those Netflix millions? But never mind. The point is: it's all ghastly, and it's all the fault of the Royal Family. Specifically, the Princess of Wales.”

“Short of drawing a goatee and a pair of horns on Kate, they could not have painted her more clearly as the villain of the piece.”