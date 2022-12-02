Queen Elizabeth’s former lady-in-waiting wants to personally apologise to Ngozi Fulani

Queen Elizabeth’s former lady-in-waiting has reportedly offered to meet the charity campaigner who accused her of racist abuse.



Lady Susan Hussey, 83, has told friends she wants to personally apologise directly to Ngozi Fulani, Mail Online reported on Thursday night.

Sources also claimed Palace officials had “reached out” to Ngozi to express “profound” regret for “unacceptable” comments.

Ngozi says she felt “violated” after Lady Susan – Prince William’s godmother and who served as the late Queen’s right-hand woman for 62 years – “interrogated” her about her background at a Palace reception on Tuesday.

She also accused Lady Susan of moving her hair so she could look at her name badge, and allegedly asked her: “What part of Africa are you from?” when Ngozi replied she hailed from Hackney.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace announced Lady Susan was resigning her honorary post as a ‘Lady of the Household’ and expressed her profound apologies for the offence caused.

The Daily Mail said sources said “absolutely no malice was intended”.

But an insider told the publication “she has immense loyalty to the King and Crown and did not want this to embarrass them further”, so stepped aside from her role.

Another friend added: “Lady Susan is 100 per cent being looked after. She is being personally supported in reflection of her age and loyal service. It has been hugely distressing for all concerned and I know the Palace is grateful for the way that she has dealt with this very upsetting situation. She continues to be helped by the unwavering support of her family.” (Reuters)