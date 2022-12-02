Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Priyanka Chopra claps for Shah Rukh Khan

Red Sea International Film Festival screened Shah Rukh Khan's film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayengey. SRK and Kajol, the famous couple graced the ceremony with their presence.

Priyanka was sitting in the front row and she was cheering the loudest when Shah Rukh got an award. The event also screened the iconic film DDLJ after which SRK and Kajol graced the stage with their presence. SRK also delivered a dialogue from their film Baazigar.





SRK has wrapped up Dunki recently and he will soon be seen in Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand. He also has Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline which will be his pan-India debut.







