 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 02 2022
Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Priyanka Chopra claps for Shah Rukh Khan
Red Sea International Film Festival screened Shah Rukh Khan's film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayengey.  SRK and Kajol, the famous couple graced the ceremony with their presence. 

Priyanka was sitting in the front row and she was cheering the loudest when Shah Rukh got an award. The event also screened the iconic film DDLJ after which SRK and Kajol graced the stage with their presence. SRK also delivered a dialogue from their film Baazigar.


SRK has wrapped up Dunki recently and he will soon be seen in Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand. He also has Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline which will be his pan-India debut.



Bohemia lands in Lahore to perform at Pakistan Fest

Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film

Karan Johar has desire to include his childhood in his biopic

Sajal Aly receives appreciation from Shekhar Kapur at Red Sea IFF

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate 'Raj-Simran magic' at Red Sea IFF: See video

Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'

'Cirkus' trailer hints Deepika Padukone's cameo in the film, fans can't keep calm

Jubin Nautiyal falls from building staircase, suffers multiple injuries

Imran Aslam passed away at 70, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui grieve

Legendary actor Afzaal Ahmad passes away

Karitk Aaryan reacts to 'replacement star' hilarious memes

Aima Baig dresses up as k-pop girl, receives backlash

