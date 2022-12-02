 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan recalls time when his films got shelved

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Kartik Aaryan talks about the time his films got scraped
Kartik Aaryan talks about the time his films got scraped

Kartik Aaryan has reached to a good point in his career. He has worked his way through this point and he has struggled a lot for it. He recently recalled that his films got scrapped after he told people about them.

He recalled how he would tell everyone about his films and later, they won’t take off. He then learned that he shouldn’t talk about his projects with people unless it has happened.

In an interview with Goodtimes, Kartik said, “It has happened with me that one or such film that got locked, before my debut also, it didn't take off. I had told everyone 'My film will happen' and it didn't take off. After that, I came to know that you shouldn't tell anyone.”

He further added, "When Pyaar Ka Punchnama was happening, when I got my first film, I never told anyone that I'm shooting for a film or I'm doing anything. Because I thought, pata chale yeh bhi scrap hogayi toh.

He also revealed that he didn’t even tell his roommate about the film. He instead told them that he is doing an internship at a hospital. Later, when the film was confirmed, he gathered his 12 roommates around and showed them the trailer. 

More From Showbiz:

Bohemia lands in Lahore to perform at Pakistan Fest

Bohemia lands in Lahore to perform at Pakistan Fest

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Shah Rukh Khan as he gets an award

Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film

Kartik Aaryan considers 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' as his launch film
Ranveer Singh praises 'idol' Shah Rukh Khan

Ranveer Singh praises 'idol' Shah Rukh Khan
Karan Johar has desire to include his childhood in his biopic

Karan Johar has desire to include his childhood in his biopic
Sajal Aly receives appreciation from Shekhar Kapur at Red Sea IFF

Sajal Aly receives appreciation from Shekhar Kapur at Red Sea IFF
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate 'Raj-Simran magic' at Red Sea IFF: See video

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate 'Raj-Simran magic' at Red Sea IFF: See video
Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'

Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'
'Cirkus' trailer hints Deepika Padukone's cameo in the film, fans can't keep calm

'Cirkus' trailer hints Deepika Padukone's cameo in the film, fans can't keep calm
Jubin Nautiyal falls from building staircase, suffers multiple injuries

Jubin Nautiyal falls from building staircase, suffers multiple injuries
Imran Aslam passed away at 70, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui grieve

Imran Aslam passed away at 70, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui grieve

Vicky Kaushal says his wife Katrina gives him 'specific feedback' on dancing

Vicky Kaushal says his wife Katrina gives him 'specific feedback' on dancing